German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of German American Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $30.33.

GABC opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.69. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.82.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director U Butch Klem bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,490.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,834 shares of company stock valued at $51,479. 7.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 30.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 527.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 42,436 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 26.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 682,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after acquiring an additional 40,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on German American Bancorp (GABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.