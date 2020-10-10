Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Gibraltar have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The company has been benefiting from the three-pillar value creation strategy, strengthening housing market and strong Renewable Energy & Conservation business. Also, improvement in Residential Products, product and service mix, better price material cost management and operational excellence added to the bliss. The company has impressed investors with better-than-expected results in the past several quarters. Its earnings surpassed analysts’ expectations in 10 of the trailing 13 quarters. Net sales also topped the same in seven of the last 11 quarters. That said, softness in the Industrial business and higher acquisition-related cost have been hurting its performance to some extent.”

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ROCK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $72.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $74.00.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 53.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,429 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 142,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 49.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 31,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

