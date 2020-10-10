Givaudan’s (GVDNY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

GVDNY stock opened at $87.56 on Wednesday. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $89.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.46.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

