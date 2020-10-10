Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS GJNSY opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

