Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.60.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of GBCI opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.60. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $46.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $189.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.17 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.74%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos bought 1,140 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,856.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,914,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,841,000 after buying an additional 514,574 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 79.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 980,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,617,000 after buying an additional 435,206 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 89.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 689,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after buying an additional 326,196 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 390.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,435,000 after buying an additional 280,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.