GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GLNCY. Royal Bank of Canada raised GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Renaissance Capital raised GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GLENCORE PLC/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of GLNCY stock opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.72. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

