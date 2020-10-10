Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GLP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Global Partners from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Global Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:GLP traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 245,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,332. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $494.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.62.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $2.79. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Partners will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Global Partners by 458.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,198 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 298,957 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Global Partners by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Global Partners by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Global Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 29.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

