Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR) Trading Up 0.9%

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.23 and last traded at $17.23. Approximately 801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 11,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $16.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

