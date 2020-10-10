GN Store Nord A/S’s (GNNDY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $234.00.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $227.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.02 and a 200 day moving average of $171.32. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $119.18 and a 52 week high of $232.88. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.