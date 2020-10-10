Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.42.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.28 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 68.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Equities analysts expect that Golar LNG will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Golar LNG by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Golar LNG by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Golar LNG by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.