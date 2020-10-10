Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.42.
Golar LNG stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Golar LNG by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Golar LNG by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Golar LNG by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.
About Golar LNG
Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.
