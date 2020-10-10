Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €40.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €46.94 ($55.23).

ETR:DAI opened at €48.18 ($56.68) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -174.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €44.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.50. Daimler has a 12-month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12-month high of €54.50 ($64.12).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

