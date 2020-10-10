Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $331.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TDY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $368.33.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

TDY stock opened at $325.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $398.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.02.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,507,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 318.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.