Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €76.00 Price Target for Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nemetschek has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.67 ($71.37).

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at €64.55 ($75.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a fifty-two week high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €63.66 and a 200 day moving average of €60.25.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

