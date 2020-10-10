Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $181.60

Good Energy Group Plc (LON:GOOD) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $181.60 and traded as low as $166.00. Good Energy Group shares last traded at $168.80, with a volume of 7,148 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 178.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 181.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 million and a PE ratio of -12.22.

Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported GBX (6.60) (($0.09)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation and the development of electricity generation sites.

