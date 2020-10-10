Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Grafton Group plc manufactures and retails building supplies. The Company operates the Plumbase, Buildbase, Jackson, MacNaughton Blair, Chadwicks and Woodies retail chains as well as produces dry mortar. It operates primarily in Britain, Ireland, the Netherlands and Belgium. Grafton Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GROUF. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Grafton Group to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

OTCMKTS:GROUF opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Grafton Group has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $12.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

