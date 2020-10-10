Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

GPK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Shares of GPK opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 4.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,301,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,681,000 after purchasing an additional 395,669 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,430,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,447,000 after purchasing an additional 168,753 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 139.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,825,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,052 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1,262.3% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,976,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,309 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth about $58,653,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

