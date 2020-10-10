Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) (LON:GPOR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $629.83

Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) (LON:GPOR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $629.83 and traded as high as $647.80. Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) shares last traded at $640.80, with a volume of 437,883 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPOR shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 744.86 ($9.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 590.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 630.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 32.16.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

