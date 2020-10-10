Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

GSBC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $550.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.46. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $51.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.10 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 38,244 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 615.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969 shares during the period. 46.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

