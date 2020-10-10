Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) PT Raised to $22.50

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.50 to $22.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GRBK. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley Securities started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.58.

Shares of GRBK opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a market cap of $959.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $19.81.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $232.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.60 million. Analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 27.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 176.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 29.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 37.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

