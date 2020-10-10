Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:TGODF) shot up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 445,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,017,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Green Organic Dutchman from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Get Green Organic Dutchman alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $92.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.35.

Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter. Green Organic Dutchman had a negative net margin of 1,952.65% and a negative return on equity of 69.64%.

Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGODF)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd., operates as a cannabinoid-based research and development company in Canada. It produces organic cannabis products, including organic dried cannabis, cannabis oils and edibles, fresh cannabis, and seeds for medical applications.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Organic Dutchman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Organic Dutchman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.