Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.88.

GHL stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $256.39 million, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.47). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 68.43% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.61 million. Research analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 27,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $284,572.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,201.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 63,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $716,845.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,514.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 128,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,814. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHL. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,246,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after purchasing an additional 48,728 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 863,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 281,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

