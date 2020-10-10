GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. HSBC upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 6.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 9.5% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 13,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 13.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.