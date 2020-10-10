Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

GRTS has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Gritstone Oncology from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

GRTS opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19. Gritstone Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $113.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 85.46% and a negative net margin of 2,966.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 5.1% during the first quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 92.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 672,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 323,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 22,034 shares during the period. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

