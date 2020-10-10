Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

GPI opened at $124.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $128.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.15. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.22.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.86. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $261,848.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $452,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,838 shares of company stock worth $1,977,517. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 34.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.