Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

SUPV opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $157.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Supervielle has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.24.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $251.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.52 million. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUPV. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 84.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 157,224 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance, and Mutual Fund Administration and Other segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; personal loans, mortgage loans, unsecured loans, pledge loans; car loans, loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and financial services and investments such as mutual funds and guarantees.

