Guggenheim Boosts Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $62.00

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TAP. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.27.

Shares of TAP opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. Molson Coors Brewing’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.28 per share, with a total value of $105,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,467 shares in the company, valued at $933,755.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

