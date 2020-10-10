Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $83.52

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $83.52 and traded as low as $75.40. Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 168,290 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GKP shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $153.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.87, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 78.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 83.58.

In related news, insider Garrett Soden acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £64,400 ($84,150.01).

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile (LON:GKP)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.