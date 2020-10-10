Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $98.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Haemonetics’ sluggish Plasma and Hospital businesses in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 due to the pandemic-led business disruptions are concerning. Contraction of both margins is worrying. The company’s inability to provide guidance for fiscal 2021 raises apprehensions. Over the past six months, Haemonetics has underperformed its industry. On a positive note, the company’s Blood Center business was robust along with uptick in Hemostasis Management product line. Gross productivity savings from the Operational Excellence Program and cost-containment actions partially offset the contraction of gross margin, raising optimism. The acquisition of enicor GmbH (on Apr 1) augments the Haemonetics’ portfolio of hemostasis analyzers within the Hospital business unit. Haemonetics’ first quarter results were better-than-expected.”

HAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Haemonetics from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $95.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.32 and a 200 day moving average of $94.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.57. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $63.41 and a twelve month high of $130.75.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.27 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 192.0% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 847,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,445,000 after buying an additional 557,188 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth approximately $51,673,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 27.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,298,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,825,000 after purchasing an additional 500,447 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,101,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $277,693,000 after purchasing an additional 442,388 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 79.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 816,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,155,000 after purchasing an additional 361,442 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

