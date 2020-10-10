HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HANG SENG BANK is a world-class financial institution and one of Hong Kong’s largest listed companies in terms of market capitalisation. In keeping with our name, which means ever-growing in Chinese, we are growing alongside our customers. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut HANG SENG BK LT/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of HSNGY stock opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.56. HANG SENG BK LT/S has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $22.59.

HANG SENG BK LT/S Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

