Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

HAFC stock opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $269.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million. Research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 486.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

