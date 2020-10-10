Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.36. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 486.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the second quarter valued at $129,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 80.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the second quarter valued at $132,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

