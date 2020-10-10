Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HPGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

OTCMKTS:HPGLY opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.74. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $99.25.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

