Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 55.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 97.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HARP traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.80. 97,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,085. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $25.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $422.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.20% and a negative net margin of 571.20%. The business had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

