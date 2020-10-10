Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers which harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct(TM) platform, they are developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

HARP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $422.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $25.02.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 571.20% and a negative return on equity of 62.20%. Research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,522 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 56,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,018 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

