Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC) Trading 1.2% Higher

Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC) shares traded up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.76 and last traded at $27.57. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average of $24.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $413,000.

