Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Shares Up 12.6%

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) shot up 12.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.39. 790,054 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 452,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

A number of research firms have commented on HRVSF. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Harvest Health & Recreation alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis in the United States. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Health & Recreation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Health & Recreation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.