HARVEY NORMAN H/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Trading Up 0.6%

HARVEY NORMAN H/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNORY) was up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.85 and last traded at $16.85. Approximately 140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89.

About HARVEY NORMAN H/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNORY)

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited grants franchises to independent franchisees. Its franchisees sell products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computers and communications, bedding and manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

