Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €100.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZAL. Barclays set a €78.30 ($92.12) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €73.39 ($86.35).

Get Zalando alerts:

ZAL stock opened at €85.64 ($100.75) on Wednesday. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The company has a 50 day moving average of €75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of €59.34.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.