Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) a €120.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AFX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €99.63 ($117.21).

Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at €115.80 ($136.24) on Tuesday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of €67.70 ($79.65) and a twelve month high of €122.10 ($143.65). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €91.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion and a PE ratio of 85.39.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

