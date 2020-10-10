Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €160.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Warburg Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €156.88 ($184.56).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

ETR SAE opened at €149.80 ($176.24) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €145.43 and its 200 day moving average price is €107.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -96.94. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €34.45 ($40.53) and a twelve month high of €168.60 ($198.35).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.