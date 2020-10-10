Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) a €48.50 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.50 ($57.06) target price on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dialog Semiconductor has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €48.06 ($56.54).

ETR DLG opened at €40.56 ($47.72) on Wednesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12 month low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 12 month high of €48.38 ($56.92). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €37.51 and its 200-day moving average price is €35.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 18.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

