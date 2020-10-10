Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €87.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €78.50 ($92.35).

Shares of SIX2 opened at €76.90 ($90.47) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €68.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 58.19. Sixt has a 12 month low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 12 month high of €100.00 ($117.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.92, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

