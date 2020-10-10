Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Raised to “Buy” at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.
Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $452.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.69.
In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP Steven G. Burdette sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.
