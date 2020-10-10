Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Raised to “Buy” at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $452.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $109.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP Steven G. Burdette sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

