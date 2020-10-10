HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ HBT opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.23 million and a P/E ratio of 5.82. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. HBT Financial had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $36.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fred L. Drake bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred L. Drake bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,453 shares of company stock worth $357,957 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 34.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 121,191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

