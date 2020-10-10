HC Wainwright Trims Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Target Price to $46.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
IOVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.91.
Shares of IOVA stock opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.
