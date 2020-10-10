HC Wainwright Trims Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Target Price to $46.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.91.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

