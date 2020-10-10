Head-To-Head Review: Aphria (APHA) & Its Rivals

Aphria (NYSE: APHA) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Aphria to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aphria and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 8 0 3.00 Aphria Competitors 136 360 407 14 2.33

Aphria currently has a consensus price target of $9.47, indicating a potential upside of 64.72%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 88.72%. Given Aphria’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aphria has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aphria and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $179.29 million -$12.48 million -52.27 Aphria Competitors $218.50 million -$99.79 million -0.52

Aphria’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aphria. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21% Aphria Competitors -163.69% -267.59% -46.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.6% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Aphria has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria’s rivals have a beta of 2.56, meaning that their average share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aphria beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

