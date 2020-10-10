Head-To-Head Review: LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) and Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE)

LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) and Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get LRAD alerts:

This table compares LRAD and Integrated Media Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LRAD $26.31 million 8.03 -$3.74 million ($0.06) -108.00 Integrated Media Technology $890,000.00 14.57 -$10.88 million N/A N/A

LRAD has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Media Technology.

Volatility and Risk

LRAD has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Media Technology has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.6% of LRAD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Integrated Media Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of LRAD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LRAD and Integrated Media Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LRAD 1.29% 1.25% 1.02% Integrated Media Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for LRAD and Integrated Media Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LRAD 0 0 0 0 N/A Integrated Media Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

LRAD beats Integrated Media Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LRAD

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic communication systems that focus sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional acoustic systems and accessories. It offers Long Range Acoustic Device primarily for government, military, law enforcement, homeland and international security, private and commercial security, border security, maritime security, and wildlife preservation and control markets. The company was formerly known as American Technology Corporation and changed its name to LRAD Corporation in March 2010. LRAD Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Integrated Media Technology

Integrated Media Technology Limited develops, sells, and distributes 3D autostereoscopic display (ASD) technology products and services in Australia, Hong Kong, and China. It offers 3D conversion equipment and software; ASD video walls, ASD digital signage displays, ASD PC monitors, and ASD mobile phones and tablets; and 2D/3D content management and distribution systems. The company also provides 3D super workstations for content conversion of 2D videos to 3D mode for the TV and movie industry; and VisuMotion, a set of software designed for 2D to 3D conversion, as well as 3D content creation. In addition, it sells and distributes switchable glasses; and offers 3D consultancy, management, and trading services. The company was formerly known as China Integrated Media Corporation Limited and changed its name to Integrated Media Technology Limited in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Integrated Media Technology Limited is a subsidiary of Marvel Finance Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for LRAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LRAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.