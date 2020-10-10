Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HCAT has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.82.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.68.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 46.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 122,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $3,958,806.96. Also, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $82,774.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,892.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 794,335 shares of company stock worth $25,934,969. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

