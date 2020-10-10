HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of HealthStream to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

HealthStream stock opened at $21.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $684.10 million, a PE ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.34.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. HealthStream had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in HealthStream by 65.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in HealthStream by 202.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in HealthStream by 210.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in HealthStream during the first quarter valued at $148,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

