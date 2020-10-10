Heico (NYSE:HEI) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $129.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Heico from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heico from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Heico from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heico currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.60.

Get Heico alerts:

Heico stock opened at $111.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.41 and a 200-day moving average of $97.05. Heico has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $134.45.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $386.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.16 million. Heico had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heico will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heico news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,526.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heico by 15,765.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,368,000 after purchasing an additional 417,779 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Heico by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Heico by 264.4% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Heico by 5.2% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Heico in the first quarter worth $231,000. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.